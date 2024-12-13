Opposition Members Move to Impeach Judge for Alleged Hate Speech

A collective of opposition MPs, spearheaded by Kapil Sibal, has initiated impeachment proceedings against Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav. This move, involving a notice submitted to the Rajya Sabha on Friday, is rooted in accusations of him delivering inflammatory remarks at a December 9 event held by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The notice, backed by approximately 55 members, contends that Justice Yadav engaged in hate speech and incited communal discord, actions deemed contrary to his judicial obligations and violative of constitutional principles. Sibal emphasized the significance of protecting the judiciary's independence and urged national leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, to support their cause.

In detailing the allegations, the opposition cited remarks by Justice Yadav that purportedly favored the country's majority community, thereby contravening Article 51A(e) of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for the promotion of harmony. The motion calls for the Supreme Court to prevent the judge from undertaking any judicial duties pending a decision.

