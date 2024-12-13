Delhi High Court Intervenes: New Date for Proceedings in IRCTC DA Case
The Delhi High Court has directed the trial court to set a new date for proceedings concerning a disproportionate assets case linked to the IRCTC scam. Ajay Garg, a former CBI Assistant Programmer, is accused alongside his father of acquiring assets illegally. The court demands review of legal procedures regarding intercepted evidence.
The Delhi High Court has intervened in the trial of Ajay Garg, a former CBI Assistant Programmer embroiled in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. The court has instructed the trial court to reschedule proceedings concerning a disproportionate assets case involving Garg and his father.
Ajay Garg, accused of amassing wealth beyond his official income, is alleged to have engaged in corrupt practices. His father, Jagdish Prasad Garg, is also implicated, with intercepted communications forming the core of the charges against them. The defense, represented by Advocate Ayush Jindal, contests the evidence, citing procedural lapses in the surveillance process.
Advocate Jindal advocates for accessing the Review Committee's records, underscoring the necessity of legal compliance in evidence collection. Pointing to jurisprudence such as the Jatinder Pal Singh case, he argues that the trial's integrity is reliant on these records. Meanwhile, the CBI maintains that the necessary interception orders have been furnished. Justice Vikas Mahajan's intervention now mandates a fresh timeline for the trial's continuation.
