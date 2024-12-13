PM Modi Reviews Maha Kumbh 2025 Preparations, Unveils Infrastructure Plans in Prayagraj

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a cruise ride to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

Concluding his visit, he expressed happiness on his X handle, emphasizing the sacred significance of Prayag and his prayers to the trinity of rivers and Tirtharaj for the nation's well-being.

During his Prayagraj visit, PM Modi inaugurated several development projects, including rail and road infrastructure like Road Over Bridges, ghats, and riverfront roads. These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity in anticipation of the upcoming Maha Kumbh.

In line with his commitment to a clean Ganga, the Prime Minister launched projects to treat minor drains, ensuring zero untreated water into the river. Additional infrastructure projects for drinking water and electricity were also inaugurated.

Major temple corridors were launched, enhancing access for devotees and promoting spiritual tourism, including Bharadwaj Ashram Corridor and Akshayvat Corridor.

PM Modi also introduced the Kumbh Sah'AI'yak chatbot to guide and update devotees on the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 events.

The prestigious event, held once every 12 years, begins on January 13 and ends on February 26, 2025, with major bathing festivals on January 14, 29, and February 3.

