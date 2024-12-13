Ukraine's Energy Crisis: A Call for Western Support Amid Russian Strikes

Russia unleashed a significant aerial bombardment on Ukraine's energy facilities, marking one of the most substantial strikes on the country's beleaguered power grid. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted the urgency for Western backing, citing it as crucial for any potential peace talks with Russia.

The assault, the 12th this year targeting Ukraine's energy framework, hit multiple regions, necessitating more prolonged power outages for millions amid severe winter conditions. Ukrainian operators reported extensive damage, and air defenses intercepted most of the missiles, some of which were North Korean-manufactured.

Officials noted increased attacks on gas infrastructure and highlighted damage to thermal power plants. As Ukraine faces heightened energy challenges, calls for air defense systems intensify, stressing the critical need for strengthened Western alliances.

