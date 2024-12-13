Left Menu

Cochin Shipyard Advances Renewable Energy with New Service Vessel

Cochin Shipyard Ltd has laid the keel for a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel, named Pelagic Walu, for Pelagic Wind Services Ltd. The vessel incorporates hybrid-electric technology with green features such as a lithium-ion battery and provision for methanol fuel, enhancing efficiency in the renewable energy sector.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd marked a significant step in maritime innovation as it laid the keel for a cutting-edge Commissioning Service Operation Vessel named Pelagic Walu. This initiative is in collaboration with Cyprus-based Pelagic Wind Services Ltd.

The vessel boasts a state-of-the-art hybrid-electric system powered by a 2800 kWh lithium-ion battery, aimed at boosting operational efficiency and cutting emissions. This eco-friendly approach opens avenues for future methanol fuel integration, aligning with global sustainable energy objectives.

Designed strategically for the renewable energy sector, the 93-meter-long and 19.5-meter-wide vessel promises enhanced safety and performance, accommodating up to 120 personnel. This project underscores Cochin Shipyard's dedication to sustainability and its leadership in building next-generation vessels.

