Rajasthan's Commitment to Farmer Prosperity

At an event in Ajmer, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced the transfer of over Rs 700 crore to more than 70 lakh farmers under the Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The disbursement is part of the government's continued commitment to farmer welfare.

In addition, Rs 200 crore was allocated to support 3,25,000 cattle rearers. The meeting coincided with the first anniversary of the BJP government in the state, highlighting various initiatives undertaken for the agricultural sector.

Sharma emphasized that a prosperous Rajasthan hinges on the well-being of farmers, stating that significant strides have been taken, including a goal to provide daytime electricity to farmers by 2027 and securing investment agreements worth Rs 58,000 crore during the Rising Rajasthan Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)