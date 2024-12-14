Freedom Returns: Syrian Cyclist Visits Former Assad Resort

In a poignant symbol of change, Syrian cyclist Bassel Soufi rode 40 kilometers from Latakia to the Assad family's erstwhile coastal enclave, now open to locals after decades. The once-secretive compound unveiled itself as a poignant marker of liberation following the Assad dynasty's fall.

The removal of President Bashar al-Assad after a 54-year-long authoritarian regime and a tumultuous civil war culminated in the looting and dismantlement of regime-held properties. Among these was the Assad's expansive summer resort in Burj Islam, stripped of its former opulence and now lying in ruin.

With the fall of Assad, individuals like Soufi and FSA fighter Sayit Bayirli express a newfound freedom and a vision for restitution. They hope for a future where lands return to original owners and locales like this become part of a shared Syrian heritage.

