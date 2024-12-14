Left Menu

Freedom Returns: Syrian Cyclist Visits Former Assad Resort

Syrian cyclist Bassel Soufi visits the formerly private Assad family coastal resort after the Assad regime was toppled. The resort, now damaged and looted, symbolizes a shift for Syrians who yearn for freedom and reclaiming of national resources once monopolized by the regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 00:06 IST
Freedom Returns: Syrian Cyclist Visits Former Assad Resort
compound

In a poignant symbol of change, Syrian cyclist Bassel Soufi rode 40 kilometers from Latakia to the Assad family's erstwhile coastal enclave, now open to locals after decades. The once-secretive compound unveiled itself as a poignant marker of liberation following the Assad dynasty's fall.

The removal of President Bashar al-Assad after a 54-year-long authoritarian regime and a tumultuous civil war culminated in the looting and dismantlement of regime-held properties. Among these was the Assad's expansive summer resort in Burj Islam, stripped of its former opulence and now lying in ruin.

With the fall of Assad, individuals like Soufi and FSA fighter Sayit Bayirli express a newfound freedom and a vision for restitution. They hope for a future where lands return to original owners and locales like this become part of a shared Syrian heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024