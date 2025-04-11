Left Menu

Syrian Fact-Finding Deadline Extended Amid Sectarian Tensions

The Syrian President has extended a deadline for a fact-finding committee investigating the killings of Alawites on the coast. This action follows tensions after the Sunni Islamist rebels seized power, with hundreds of Alawites killed. The committee was initially given 30 days to produce a report on the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:31 IST
Syrian Fact-Finding Deadline Extended Amid Sectarian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has extended the deadline for a fact-finding committee tasked with investigating the killings of Alawites along Syria's coast. This extension comes amid heightened sectarian tensions following the Sunni Islamist rebels' rise to power.

The committee, initially given a 30-day mandate starting March 9, had requested more time to complete its inquiries into the deadliest sectarian violence since the rebels' takeover. The President granted a non-renewable three-month extension after the committee cited a need for thorough investigations and interviews in the coastal districts.

The committee aims to ensure no one is above the law, yet skepticism remains. Firas, an Alawite resident, expressed concerns about the delay, fearing it as a stalling tactic. Amnesty International urged for transparency in the investigation process, emphasizing the need for adequate resources and time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025