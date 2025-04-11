Syrian Fact-Finding Deadline Extended Amid Sectarian Tensions
The Syrian President has extended a deadline for a fact-finding committee investigating the killings of Alawites on the coast. This action follows tensions after the Sunni Islamist rebels seized power, with hundreds of Alawites killed. The committee was initially given 30 days to produce a report on the perpetrators.
- Country:
- Syria
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa has extended the deadline for a fact-finding committee tasked with investigating the killings of Alawites along Syria's coast. This extension comes amid heightened sectarian tensions following the Sunni Islamist rebels' rise to power.
The committee, initially given a 30-day mandate starting March 9, had requested more time to complete its inquiries into the deadliest sectarian violence since the rebels' takeover. The President granted a non-renewable three-month extension after the committee cited a need for thorough investigations and interviews in the coastal districts.
The committee aims to ensure no one is above the law, yet skepticism remains. Firas, an Alawite resident, expressed concerns about the delay, fearing it as a stalling tactic. Amnesty International urged for transparency in the investigation process, emphasizing the need for adequate resources and time.
