South Korea Embraces Diplomatic Shift: New Ties with Syria's Islamist Government

South Korea has formed diplomatic relations with Syria's new government, months after a rebel coalition toppled President Assad, enhancing opportunities for bilateral collaboration hindered by Syria's past ties with North Korea. South Korea intends to assist Syria's post-civil-war reconstruction while managing intensified tensions with North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
South Korea has officially established diplomatic relations with Syria's new Islamist government, marking a strategic shift following the ousting of President Bashar Assad by a rebel coalition. The official announcement came from Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday.

During a visit to Damascus, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul signed a joint communique with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shaibani. This landmark agreement promises to unlock new avenues for cooperation previously impeded by Syria's former allegiance to North Korea. Seoul signaled readiness to aid Syria's reconstruction post the 13-year-long civil war and to broaden humanitarian assistance.

Al-Shaibani expressed optimism about South Korean support, particularly in alleviating international sanctions on Syria. Meanwhile, South Korea now holds diplomatic ties with 191 UN member states, with North Korea remaining the outlier amid escalating hostilities and ongoing nuclear tensions.

