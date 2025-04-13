Left Menu

Syria's New Leadership Strengthens Gulf Ties Amid Economic Hopes

Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit the UAE to bolster ties after assuming office in January following Bashar al-Assad's ousting. His visit signals Syria's aim to reassure international partners of an inclusive governance approach while seeking sanctions relief to revitalize its war-stricken economy.

Ahmed al-Sharaa

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is set to visit the United Arab Emirates, marking his second trip to a Gulf state as part of efforts to cement international relations following his rise to power. His visit follows earlier diplomatic engagements, including a February trip to Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, the delegation aims to discuss strategic interests amid Syria's ongoing political changes. This outreach forms part of wider efforts to gain regional and Western trust in the country's new Sunni Islamist leadership.

Syria, recovering from years of brutal conflict and international sanctions, seeks to reassure its partners of a stable, inclusive governance strategy and secure much-needed economic relief. The international community remains vigilant, ensuring Syria's leadership adheres to promises of political stability and peace.

