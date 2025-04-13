Syria's New Leadership Strengthens Gulf Ties Amid Economic Hopes

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Syria's President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, is set to visit the United Arab Emirates, marking his second trip to a Gulf state as part of efforts to cement international relations following his rise to power. His visit follows earlier diplomatic engagements, including a February trip to Saudi Arabia.

Accompanied by Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani, the delegation aims to discuss strategic interests amid Syria's ongoing political changes. This outreach forms part of wider efforts to gain regional and Western trust in the country's new Sunni Islamist leadership.

Syria, recovering from years of brutal conflict and international sanctions, seeks to reassure its partners of a stable, inclusive governance strategy and secure much-needed economic relief. The international community remains vigilant, ensuring Syria's leadership adheres to promises of political stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)