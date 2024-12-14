PM Modi to Address Constitution Anniversary Debate Amid BJP-Congress Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a significant address in the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Tensions between BJP and Congress surfaced as Union Minister BL Verma accused Congress of threatening the Constitution and recalling the Emergency as evidence of disrespect.

Adding to the discourse, BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya called on opposition members to listen attentively to Modi's message, highlighting the need for constructive dialogue rather than disruption. He criticized the opposition for using the debate to push individual agendas instead of celebrating constitutional milestones.

Amid discussions, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Indian Constitution's grandeur and refuted claims of minority oppression in India. As debates continue, the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, promises further political confrontation until its conclusion on December 20.

