PM Modi to Address Constitution Anniversary Debate Amid BJP-Congress Tensions
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response in Lok Sabha, Union Minister BL Verma criticized Congress for allegedly endangering the Constitution, referencing past controversies such as the Emergency. BJP members urged the opposition to attentively listen to Modi's message on the Constitution's 75th anniversary, highlighting India's global standing as a haven for minority safety.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to deliver a significant address in the Lok Sabha on the 75th anniversary of India's Constitution. Tensions between BJP and Congress surfaced as Union Minister BL Verma accused Congress of threatening the Constitution and recalling the Emergency as evidence of disrespect.
Adding to the discourse, BJP MP Yogender Chandoliya called on opposition members to listen attentively to Modi's message, highlighting the need for constructive dialogue rather than disruption. He criticized the opposition for using the debate to push individual agendas instead of celebrating constitutional milestones.
Amid discussions, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Indian Constitution's grandeur and refuted claims of minority oppression in India. As debates continue, the winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, promises further political confrontation until its conclusion on December 20.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 13, 14.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju expresses confidence that Parliament will function from Tuesday.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on Constitution on Dec 16, 17.
Notice for moving resolution to remove V-P Dhankhar extremely regrettable; we're proud of him, he's impartial: Union minister Kiren Rijiju.
Our words and actions should not diminish India's image: Union minister Kiren Rijiju during debate on Constitution in Lok Sabha.