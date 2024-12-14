Left Menu

Mount Abu Shivers: A Winter Wonderland Amid Plunging Temperatures

Mount Abu experiences a freezing spell with temperatures dropping to 1.4°C, creating a winter wonderland. Tourists and locals embrace the chill with bonfires and winter sports, while authorities advise caution and provide warm clothing. The cold snap is expected to boost tourism in this popular hill station.

Rajasthan's Mount Abu freezes as temperatures plunge to 1.4°C (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mount Abu, a famed hill station, is currently engulfed in a freezing spell, with temperatures plummeting to an icy 1.4 degrees Celsius. The chilly gusts and frosty dawns have crafted a picturesque winter wonderland but are posing challenges for both the local populace and visiting tourists.

On Saturday, the hill station recorded a bone-chilling low of 1.4 degrees, leading to pervasive cold conditions. The frigid weather has resulted in slippery roads, forcing vehicles to navigate cautiously. Inhabitants and visitors seeking warmth gathered around roaring bonfires, painting a typical winter picture. Many tourists relished the frosty ambiance, capturing the scenic beauty in photographs.

'The cold is a novel experience,' remarked a tourist from Ahmedabad, capturing moments of the snow-clad scenery. The weather conditions also provided tourists the perfect opportunity to indulge in winter sports. Local authorities have issued advisories urging people to remain warm and safe, distributing warm clothing and blankets to those in need.

Mount Abu, celebrated for its natural allure and temperate climate, draws throngs of tourists annually. The current cold wave is anticipated to enhance tourism in this already popular destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

