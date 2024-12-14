Mount Abu Shivers: A Winter Wonderland Amid Plunging Temperatures

Mount Abu, a famed hill station, is currently engulfed in a freezing spell, with temperatures plummeting to an icy 1.4 degrees Celsius. The chilly gusts and frosty dawns have crafted a picturesque winter wonderland but are posing challenges for both the local populace and visiting tourists.

On Saturday, the hill station recorded a bone-chilling low of 1.4 degrees, leading to pervasive cold conditions. The frigid weather has resulted in slippery roads, forcing vehicles to navigate cautiously. Inhabitants and visitors seeking warmth gathered around roaring bonfires, painting a typical winter picture. Many tourists relished the frosty ambiance, capturing the scenic beauty in photographs.

'The cold is a novel experience,' remarked a tourist from Ahmedabad, capturing moments of the snow-clad scenery. The weather conditions also provided tourists the perfect opportunity to indulge in winter sports. Local authorities have issued advisories urging people to remain warm and safe, distributing warm clothing and blankets to those in need.

Mount Abu, celebrated for its natural allure and temperate climate, draws throngs of tourists annually. The current cold wave is anticipated to enhance tourism in this already popular destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)