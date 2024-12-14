Left Menu

Harnessing Sunshine: Solar Power Potential in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to assess the viability of setting up solar power plants on idle hills in Kupvi sub-division. The initiative seeks to utilize renewable energy and create self-employment opportunities, marking a step towards sustainable development in the region.

In a move towards sustainable energy development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed officials to explore options for establishing solar power plants on vacant hills in the Gram Panchayats of the Kupvi sub-division, Shimla district.

Sukhu's directive came during his visit to Tikkar village as part of the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' initiative. The plan is aimed at maximizing renewable energy potential while also fostering self-employment opportunities for local communities.

Highlighting the importance of this project, Chief Minister Sukhu engaged in extensive talks with officials to address the development needs of the area, underlining a significant step forward in promoting sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

