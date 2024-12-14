Left Menu

PM Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Emergency's Impact on Indian Democracy

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed parliamentary address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for the 1975 Emergency, asserting that its legacy continues to cast a shadow on Indian democracy. Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate on India's 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution,' Modi claimed Congress' actions during their long tenure undermined democratic values.

Highlighting the significant yet turbulent passage of India's Constitution, Modi notably recalled the country's 25th anniversary of the Constitution, a time which, according to him, saw its principles violated. The 1975 Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, marked a dark period where citizens' rights were curbed, press freedoms muzzled, and constitutional governance stalled, he said.

Modi stressed he was not engaging in personal attacks but was placing facts before the nation, attributing repeated constitutional challenges to the Congress leadership. Emphasizing the public's resilience and allegiance to democratic ideals, he concluded that the Congress' missteps remain indelible in the annals of global democratic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

