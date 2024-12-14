PM Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Emergency's Impact on Indian Democracy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned Congress for imposing the Emergency in 1975, accusing the Nehru-Gandhi family of repeatedly challenging India's Constitution. During a Lok Sabha discussion, he emphasized that Congress' actions during their 55-year rule left a permanent blemish on Indian democracy, despite citizens' unwavering support for constitutional values.
In a pointed parliamentary address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for the 1975 Emergency, asserting that its legacy continues to cast a shadow on Indian democracy. Speaking during a Lok Sabha debate on India's 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution,' Modi claimed Congress' actions during their long tenure undermined democratic values.
Highlighting the significant yet turbulent passage of India's Constitution, Modi notably recalled the country's 25th anniversary of the Constitution, a time which, according to him, saw its principles violated. The 1975 Emergency, imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, marked a dark period where citizens' rights were curbed, press freedoms muzzled, and constitutional governance stalled, he said.
Modi stressed he was not engaging in personal attacks but was placing facts before the nation, attributing repeated constitutional challenges to the Congress leadership. Emphasizing the public's resilience and allegiance to democratic ideals, he concluded that the Congress' missteps remain indelible in the annals of global democratic discussions.
