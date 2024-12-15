Left Menu

State Honours for Former TN Congress President EVKS Elangovan

Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan, who passed away at the age of 75, will be given State honours at his last rites. Elangovan died following a lung issue treatment in Chennai. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister paid tribute to the veteran leader.


Former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Tamil Nadu government announced on Sunday that former Tamil Nadu Congress President EVKS Elangovan's last rites will be conducted with State honours. Elangovan, aged 75, passed away after prolonged hospitalization for a lung-related ailment at a private hospital in Chennai, as per the Tamil Nadu Congress.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid their respects to Elangovan at his residence earlier. The political veteran is survived by his wife and a son. At the time of his demise, he was serving as the representative for Erode (East), a seat formerly held by his late son, E Thirumahan Everaa.

A significant figure in Tamil Nadu's political landscape, Elangovan was the son of EVK Sampath, a founding member of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Sampath had separated from the DMK in 1961 to join the Congress. Elangovan held the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) presidency twice, from 2000 to 2002, and again from 2014 to 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

