Chhattisgarh Police Celebrates Triumph Over Naxalism with President's Colour Award

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has lauded the significant achievements of the state police force in combating Naxalism over the past year. Speaking at a ceremony where the President's Colour Award was presented to the Chhattisgarh Police, Sai credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his leadership in guiding these operations.

Amit Shah, addressing the gathering, reiterated the combined commitment of both central and state governments to eradicate Naxalism by 2026. He emphasized the notable achievements of the past year, including the elimination of 287 Naxals, the arrest of around 1000, and the surrender of 837.

The awarding of the prestigious 'President's Police Colour' to Chhattisgarh Police signifies their 25-year legacy of service and courage. The force's efforts against Naxalism and for serving the community were praised, including the initiatives to rehabilitate surrendered Naxals into the mainstream society.

