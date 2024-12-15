Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Police Celebrates Triumph Over Naxalism with President's Colour Award

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai highlighted the state's success in anti-Naxal operations, under Union Home Minister Amit Shah's leadership. The Chhattisgarh Police, honored with the President's Colour Award, has seen many Naxals surrender, strengthening efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 15:19 IST
Chhattisgarh Police Celebrates Triumph Over Naxalism with President's Colour Award
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has lauded the significant achievements of the state police force in combating Naxalism over the past year. Speaking at a ceremony where the President's Colour Award was presented to the Chhattisgarh Police, Sai credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his leadership in guiding these operations.

Amit Shah, addressing the gathering, reiterated the combined commitment of both central and state governments to eradicate Naxalism by 2026. He emphasized the notable achievements of the past year, including the elimination of 287 Naxals, the arrest of around 1000, and the surrender of 837.

The awarding of the prestigious 'President's Police Colour' to Chhattisgarh Police signifies their 25-year legacy of service and courage. The force's efforts against Naxalism and for serving the community were praised, including the initiatives to rehabilitate surrendered Naxals into the mainstream society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024