Unprecedented Gathering: Mahakumbh 2025 and Unmatched Preparations
With Prime Minister Modi and CM Yogi leading, the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is expected to host 45 crore devotees. The UP government has initiated strong security measures, including an anti-drone system and 350 shuttle buses, showcasing India's capability in managing the world's largest cultural event.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, hailed as an unparalleled global event, will see its organization under the auspices of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Expected to bring together around 45 crore devotees, this grand event is regarded as a unique testament to India's organizational skill.
To ensure the safety of the attendees at the world's largest cultural congregation, UP's Yogi government has mobilized an advanced anti-drone system in Mahakumbhnagar. On directives from the Chief Minister, police vigilance has been intensified, successfully deactivating unauthorized drones on the first day of activation.
Strict protocols have been established, mandating prior police approval for drone operations within the fair area. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi has asserted a zero-tolerance approach against unauthorized drone activity, highlighting the deployment of expert personnel to manage the advanced security measures. Additionally, the UPSRTC has engaged 350 shuttle buses, coordinated by Service Manager Anurag Yadav, for efficient travel facilitation beginning January 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
