Maharashtra's Parbhani Violence Sparks Political Uproar, Arrests Made

Violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city following alleged vandalism of a constitutional replica drew criticism from Congress leaders. Chief Minister Fadnavis assured adherence to the constitution. Congress demanded action against miscreants and criticized the government's law enforcement approach amid arrests and imposed curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:07 IST
Maharashtra's Parbhani Violence Sparks Political Uproar, Arrests Made
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani city, which resulted from the alleged desecration of an Indian Constitution replica, political tempers flared as Congress leaders vociferously criticized the ruling government. On Sunday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reassured that his administration remains committed to constitutional values, stating, "Our government will never act against the constitution." Following the incident, actions were taken, and three individuals have been apprehended.

The unrest erupted on Wednesday, incited by the alleged vandalism of a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad condemned both the violence and the governmental response. She called for swift actions against those responsible for defacing the statue, criticizing the curfew imposition as a failure to restore peace. "The Mahayuti government should take responsibility for the current situation in Parbhani," Gaikwad asserted, accusing it of being "anti-constitution."

Gaikwad's concerns were echoed by Congress MP Praniti Shinde, who decried the incident and lambasted the BJP government for hypocrisy—celebrating 75 years of independence while allegedly undermining constitutional sanctity. Meanwhile, law enforcement efforts led by Special Inspector General Shahaji Umap saw around 50 arrests linked to the violence. Despite the arrests made at the scene, tensions remain high, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining law and order in Parbhani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

