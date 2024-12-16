BJP's Agrawal Predicts INDIA Alliance Collapse Amid Leadership Rifts
BJP MP Brijmohan Agrawal criticized the INDIA alliance, suggesting it's nearing collapse due to internal leadership conflicts. Agrawal highlighted debates over leadership choices, like Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar. Simultaneously, AAP plans to contest upcoming Delhi elections independently, leading to speculation on its uncertain political future.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brijmohan Agrawal has criticized the INDIA alliance, claiming it is close to dissolution. According to Agrawal, the alliance is embroiled in internal debates on its leadership, specifically whether West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Sharad Pawar should be at the helm.
The discord comes after several Trinamool Congress members suggested a leadership change in the INDIA bloc after Congress's electoral defeats in Maharashtra and Haryana. Additionally, Agrawal noted Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's decision for his party to contest the forthcoming assembly elections solo as a sign of uncertainty about the party's future.
Agrawal asserted that Kejriwal's move signifies fear of declining alongside Congress. He expressed assurance in the BJP's potential to establish a government in Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP released its final list of 38 candidates for the 2025 Delhi elections, including Kejriwal vying from New Delhi and CM Atishi from Kalkaji.
