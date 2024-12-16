Battling the Chill: Delhi's Night Shelters Offer Respite Amid Cold Wave

Amid a gripping cold wave in the national capital, scores have sought refuge in night shelters, desperate for food, warmth, and shelter to endure chilling nights. The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave alert across north India, affecting regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

On December 15 and 16, Delhi witnessed a minimum temperature plunge to 5 degrees Celsius, as reported by the IMD. The conditions are expected to worsen with fog forecasts for the following days. In this harsh winter, night shelters serve as sanctuaries offering warmth and sustenance to those in need.

Vicky Kanojia, a caretaker at a night shelter near AIIMS Delhi, emphasized the facility's role in aiding those recovering from illness or injury lacking a support system. 'Here, we provide essentials like an ambulance, medicines, meals, and bedding,' Kanojia explained. Similarly, Sabho, a long-time resident of a shelter, praised the amenities provided for her and her children.

Rishi Kumar Mehta, overseeing another shelter in Sarai Kale Khan, detailed the daily provisions for their occupants. 'Everyone has access to bed, blankets, and meals. In case of medical needs, we coordinate with nearby clinics,' noted Mehta. However, outside these facilities, some struggle on railway platforms, seeking warmth from makeshift fires.

Mukesh, near Old Delhi railway station, expressed the difficulty of surviving without proper warmth, while Pradeep, also at the station, spoke of their continuous fight against the bitter cold, relying only on transient sources of heat to endure each frigid night.

(With inputs from agencies.)