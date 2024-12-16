Left Menu

Delhi Government Mulls Legislation to Protect Doctors, Pledges Continued Support

Delhi CM Atishi announced potential legislation to curb violence against medical professionals, reaffirming AAP's support through initiatives like a Rs one crore honorarium for COVID warriors. She emphasized education and health as priorities, highlighting improved healthcare facilities as investments in the country's future.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hinted at the possibility of introducing legislation aimed at curbing violence against doctors in the state. Speaking at the Annual Conference of the Delhi State Medical Association, Atishi underscored the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's unwavering support for healthcare workers.

The Delhi government had previously introduced a Rs one crore honorarium for COVID warriors, an initiative benefiting both public and private sector medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, and blood bank staff. Atishi reiterated the government's commitment to providing equal support to healthcare professionals across both sectors.

Atishi stated that health and education remain the top priorities for the government. She acknowledged the critical role of doctors in supporting families during medical crises and highlighted various government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities, positioning them as strategic investments in India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

