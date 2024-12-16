Rediscovered Sanctuary: Temple Unearthed After Decades in Uttar Pradesh

A Shiv-Hanuman temple has resurfaced after decades in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, amid an anti-encroachment drive by the local authorities. Devotees swiftly adorned the temple's walls with sacred slogans such as 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' to mark its unveiling just two days after it was uncovered.

The reopening, which reportedly marks a return to the public eye since 1978, was facilitated by district police and administration efforts on December 14. Following its rediscovery, the temple grounds have been cleaned, while security has been bolstered with the installation of CCTV cameras, restoration of electricity, and official visits by Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, who offered prayers on site.

This rediscovery forms part of a broader initiative aimed at removing unauthorized structures from public spaces, driven by ongoing local tensions. The district administration led by SDM Vandana Mishra remains committed to the campaign, with parallel operations ongoing in Chandauli for the past two months. A campaign to curb electricity theft in Sambhal has also been set in motion, as reported by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

The inspection found cases of rampant electricity theft, including numerous residences and religious establishments operating without proper metering. In one mosque, 59 fans, a refrigerator, a washing machine, and approximately 25 to 30 light points were discovered without an active meter. Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that the temple's discovery was part of this inspection operation.

