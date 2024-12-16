Left Menu

Rediscovered Sanctuary: Temple Unearthed After Decades in Uttar Pradesh

A Shiv-Hanuman temple, hidden since 1978 in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, reopens following a government anti-encroachment drive. Devotees celebrated its rediscovery by painting sacred slogans, while law enforcement and officials enhanced security measures. The district administration continues efforts to clear illegal structures and combat electricity theft in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:51 IST
Rediscovered Sanctuary: Temple Unearthed After Decades in Uttar Pradesh
Name of the Shiv-Hanuman Temple being painted outside the temple in Sambhal, along with 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' slogans (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Shiv-Hanuman temple has resurfaced after decades in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, amid an anti-encroachment drive by the local authorities. Devotees swiftly adorned the temple's walls with sacred slogans such as 'Om Namah Shivaya' and 'Har Har Mahadeva' to mark its unveiling just two days after it was uncovered.

The reopening, which reportedly marks a return to the public eye since 1978, was facilitated by district police and administration efforts on December 14. Following its rediscovery, the temple grounds have been cleaned, while security has been bolstered with the installation of CCTV cameras, restoration of electricity, and official visits by Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar and District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya, who offered prayers on site.

This rediscovery forms part of a broader initiative aimed at removing unauthorized structures from public spaces, driven by ongoing local tensions. The district administration led by SDM Vandana Mishra remains committed to the campaign, with parallel operations ongoing in Chandauli for the past two months. A campaign to curb electricity theft in Sambhal has also been set in motion, as reported by District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya.

The inspection found cases of rampant electricity theft, including numerous residences and religious establishments operating without proper metering. In one mosque, 59 fans, a refrigerator, a washing machine, and approximately 25 to 30 light points were discovered without an active meter. Circle Officer Anuj Kumar Chaudhary confirmed that the temple's discovery was part of this inspection operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024