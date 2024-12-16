Left Menu

Delhi's Severe Cold Wave Escalates Air Quality Crisis

Delhi struggles with worsening air quality amid a severe cold wave, as AQI levels reach 'very poor' and 'severe' categories. Shelter homes provide refuge for those affected by harsh temperatures, while in Uttar Pradesh, residents combat the cold with bonfires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 09:21 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 09:21 IST
Delhi's Severe Cold Wave Escalates Air Quality Crisis
Visual from India Gate, New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is currently battling a severe cold wave, resulting in a deterioration of its air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has noted that air quality levels have once again breached the 'very poor' category. As temperatures continue to plummet, hitting 5°C at 5:30 AM on Monday compared to Sunday's 6°C, the city faces a dual challenge.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi surged to 345 at 7 AM on Monday, a notable increase from Sunday's 246 reading. Areas including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Burari Crossing reported AQI levels ranging from 350 to 397, pointing to hazardous conditions. Dwarka Sec 8, Nehru Nagar, and Rohini exceeded the 'very poor' category, entering 'severe' status.

In such severe cold conditions, many people are finding refuge in Delhi's shelter homes. At Sarai Kale Khan, individuals bundled in thick blankets fill night shelters for warmth. Vicky Kanojia, a shelter caretaker, detailed that destitute people, including those recovering from medical treatments, are accommodated here. They are provided with essential services like ambulances, meals, and medicines. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, residents resort to bonfires as a cold wave sweeps through with temperatures dipping to 8°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024