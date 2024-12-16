Delhi's Severe Cold Wave Escalates Air Quality Crisis

Delhi is currently battling a severe cold wave, resulting in a deterioration of its air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has noted that air quality levels have once again breached the 'very poor' category. As temperatures continue to plummet, hitting 5°C at 5:30 AM on Monday compared to Sunday's 6°C, the city faces a dual challenge.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi surged to 345 at 7 AM on Monday, a notable increase from Sunday's 246 reading. Areas including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Bawana, and Burari Crossing reported AQI levels ranging from 350 to 397, pointing to hazardous conditions. Dwarka Sec 8, Nehru Nagar, and Rohini exceeded the 'very poor' category, entering 'severe' status.

In such severe cold conditions, many people are finding refuge in Delhi's shelter homes. At Sarai Kale Khan, individuals bundled in thick blankets fill night shelters for warmth. Vicky Kanojia, a shelter caretaker, detailed that destitute people, including those recovering from medical treatments, are accommodated here. They are provided with essential services like ambulances, meals, and medicines. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, residents resort to bonfires as a cold wave sweeps through with temperatures dipping to 8°C.

(With inputs from agencies.)