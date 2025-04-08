Left Menu

Ozone Pollution: A Threat to India's Agricultural Yields

A study from IIT-Kharagpur highlights the impact of ozone pollution on India's agriculture, indicating severe risks to staple crops like wheat, rice, and maize. The research stresses the need for emission reduction to prevent yield losses and safeguard food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A new study by IIT-Kharagpur has sounded an alarm over the detrimental effects of ozone pollution on agricultural productivity in India.

According to the research, led by Prof Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath at CORAL, high levels of surface ozone pose significant risks to vital food crops such as wheat, rice, and maize.

Published in 'Environmental Research', the study emphasizes the importance of implementing effective emission reduction strategies to protect crop yields and ensure global food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

