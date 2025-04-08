Ozone Pollution: A Threat to India's Agricultural Yields

A new study by IIT-Kharagpur has sounded an alarm over the detrimental effects of ozone pollution on agricultural productivity in India.

According to the research, led by Prof Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath at CORAL, high levels of surface ozone pose significant risks to vital food crops such as wheat, rice, and maize.

Published in 'Environmental Research', the study emphasizes the importance of implementing effective emission reduction strategies to protect crop yields and ensure global food security.

