Jordan and ILO Sign Agreement to Strengthen Cooperative Sector and Promote Decent Work

Under the patronage of Jordan’s Minister of Agriculture Khaled Al-Hunaifat and in the presence of ILO Deputy Director-General Celeste Drake, Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat, and the Dutch Ambassador to Jordan Harry Verweij, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Jordanian Cooperative Corporation (JCC) signed a groundbreaking three-year agreement to empower Jordan's cooperative sector.

The agreement, spanning 2025–2027, focuses on training cooperatives, enhancing infrastructure, and fostering job creation, with an emphasis on agricultural governance, occupational safety, and combating child labour. The collaboration builds upon the success of earlier initiatives, including the PROSPECTS Partnership supported by the Netherlands.

A Comprehensive Plan to Revitalize Cooperatives

“Last week, we introduced a cooperative law that integrates training, empowerment, and a Cooperative Development Fund to strengthen the sector,” said Minister Al-Hunaifat. “Today, we are celebrating this agreement, which will train cooperatives, enhance infrastructure, and generate jobs to combat poverty across Jordan’s governorates.”

As part of the agreement, JCC will adopt ILO tools such as Think.Coop, Start.Coop, and My.Coop, tailored to the Jordanian context. These tools will be incorporated into JCC’s annual training programme, enabling the establishment and effective operation of cooperatives.

“The ILO’s tools empower cooperatives to operate effectively, in line with ILO Recommendation No. 193, which highlights cooperatives as a vehicle for decent work and sustainable development,” said Celeste Drake, ILO Deputy Director-General.

Key Goals of the Agreement

The agreement aims to:

Strengthen agricultural cooperatives’ management and governance.

Promote decent work and occupational safety in cooperative-led sectors.

Combat child labour through awareness and action.

Enhance access to training, e-services, and an integrated database system.

Ruba Jaradat, ILO Regional Director, emphasized the agreement’s significance: “By working together, we’re creating a cooperative movement that builds a brighter, more just future. The first phase of the PROSPECTS programme registered 3,600 agricultural workers, created 3,400 jobs, and issued 2,500 work permits for Syrian refugees.”

Boosting Economic and Social Prospects

Ambassador Harry Verweij celebrated the success of the PROSPECTS partnership: “Advancing cooperatives supports both refugees and host communities, taking firm steps toward economic resilience and social equity in Jordan.”

The agreement also establishes a Cooperative Development Institute, tasked with training cooperatives and conducting studies to modernize the sector further.

Building on Success

The collaboration marks the second major agreement between ILO and JCC, following the 2020 partnership that led to the creation of Jordan's National Strategy for the Cooperative Movement (2021–2025). Achievements from that initiative include:

Updated cooperative legislation.

Establishment of the Cooperative Development Fund.

Formation of the Cooperative Development Institute.

Next Steps

In addition to providing free training materials, ILO will ensure continuous updates to methodologies and the database system, while training JCC employees to implement the new tools effectively.

“This agreement supports cooperatives in establishing strong governance, improving training, and promoting decent work,” said JCC Director General Abdel Fattah Al Shalabi. “Together, we are building the capacity of Jordan’s cooperatives to align with international standards.”

The PROSPECTS initiative, spearheaded by the Netherlands, integrates efforts from the ILO, World Bank, UNHCR, UNICEF, and IFC to enhance education, social protection, and decent work opportunities for host communities and displaced populations worldwide.