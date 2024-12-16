Interfaith Marriage in UP Sparks Controversy, Reception Cancelled

An interfaith couple of Indian origin, based in the US, was forced to cancel their wedding reception in Uttar Pradesh after facing threats from rightwing organizations, officials reported on Monday. The couple, who married in March and registered their union under the Special Marriage Act in the US, planned a celebration for relatives and friends at a local hotel.

The invitation for the reception, circulated on social media, led to protests by Bajrang Bal, a splinter group of Bajrang Dal, All India Karni Sena, and BJP leaders. These groups announced protests and allegedly pressured the hotel to cancel the booking. Additionally, they submitted a joint memorandum to the Additional District Magistrate expressing strong opposition.

They cited alleged mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh and recent local violence to argue the event could disturb city peace. The hotel agreed to cooperate with authorities, and top district officials met on December 13. Citing unforeseen circumstances, the couple and their families decided to cancel the function.

(With inputs from agencies.)