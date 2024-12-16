Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Demolishes Key Russian Ammunition Depot

A Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed a major Russian ammunition depot in the Donetsk region, severely impacting the supply of various munitions for Russian forces. This strike also targeted a fuel storage facility, adding pressure to Russia's eastern advances amid high-intensity battles on multiple fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-12-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone operation has successfully obliterated a critical Russian ammunition depot near Markine village in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, according to a Ukrainian state security source. This depot was a key stockpile, holding thousands of rounds for armoured vehicles and a wide range of munitions.

The attack also engulfed a nearby fuel storage facility in flames, severely hampering Russian logistical operations. As the conflict nears 34 months, Russia is continuing its push in Ukraine's east, where fierce clashes are reported on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Ukraine's strategic use of long-range drones continues to target Russian military installations far beyond the battlegrounds, aiming to disrupt supply chains and weaken military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

