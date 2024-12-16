Ukrainian Drone Strike Demolishes Key Russian Ammunition Depot

A Ukrainian drone operation has successfully obliterated a critical Russian ammunition depot near Markine village in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, according to a Ukrainian state security source. This depot was a key stockpile, holding thousands of rounds for armoured vehicles and a wide range of munitions.

The attack also engulfed a nearby fuel storage facility in flames, severely hampering Russian logistical operations. As the conflict nears 34 months, Russia is continuing its push in Ukraine's east, where fierce clashes are reported on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts.

Ukraine's strategic use of long-range drones continues to target Russian military installations far beyond the battlegrounds, aiming to disrupt supply chains and weaken military infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)