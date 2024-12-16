Oriana Power's Green Energy Revolution in Rajasthan
Oriana Power has pledged Rs 10,000 crore for green energy projects in Rajasthan, partnering with the state government. Through a new MoU signed at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, the company plans to develop solar, floating solar, green hydrogen, and energy storage solutions across the region.
- Country:
- India
Oriana Power has announced a significant commitment to green energy projects in Rajasthan, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The initiative was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rajasthan government at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 held in Jaipur.
This substantial agreement outlines Oriana Power's plan to develop a variety of renewable energy projects across Rajasthan. Key components of the project include solar and floating solar installations, the production of green hydrogen, and the implementation of energy storage solutions.
These initiatives are expected to boost the region's renewable energy capacity and contribute significantly to sustainable development efforts, positioning Rajasthan as a leader in India's green energy transition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ecopetrol's Ambitious Green Hydrogen Plant in Cartagena
Ecopetrol's Green Hydrogen Initiative: An Energy Revolution in Colombia
TKIL Industries' Green Hydrogen Leap: Pioneering Solar-to-Fuel Innovation
Awaiting Power: The Future of Hydroelectric and Solar Projects
India Accelerates Green Hydrogen Goals with Viability Gap Funding