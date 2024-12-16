Left Menu

Oriana Power's Green Energy Revolution in Rajasthan

Oriana Power has pledged Rs 10,000 crore for green energy projects in Rajasthan, partnering with the state government. Through a new MoU signed at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024, the company plans to develop solar, floating solar, green hydrogen, and energy storage solutions across the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:26 IST
Oriana Power's Green Energy Revolution in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Oriana Power has announced a significant commitment to green energy projects in Rajasthan, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The initiative was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rajasthan government at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 held in Jaipur.

This substantial agreement outlines Oriana Power's plan to develop a variety of renewable energy projects across Rajasthan. Key components of the project include solar and floating solar installations, the production of green hydrogen, and the implementation of energy storage solutions.

These initiatives are expected to boost the region's renewable energy capacity and contribute significantly to sustainable development efforts, positioning Rajasthan as a leader in India's green energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024