Oriana Power's Green Energy Revolution in Rajasthan

Oriana Power has announced a significant commitment to green energy projects in Rajasthan, amounting to an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The initiative was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding with the Rajasthan government at the Rising Rajasthan Global Summit 2024 held in Jaipur.

This substantial agreement outlines Oriana Power's plan to develop a variety of renewable energy projects across Rajasthan. Key components of the project include solar and floating solar installations, the production of green hydrogen, and the implementation of energy storage solutions.

These initiatives are expected to boost the region's renewable energy capacity and contribute significantly to sustainable development efforts, positioning Rajasthan as a leader in India's green energy transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)