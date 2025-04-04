L&T Steps into Green Hydrogen: A New Era of Energy

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in engineering and construction, has taken a significant step toward sustainable energy by launching L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd. This development focuses on green hydrogen, a sustainable energy source produced through water electrolysis powered by renewable resources.

The new subsidiary aims to spearhead various projects related to green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia. This move aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change while stabilizing energy supply.

L&T, with a substantial presence in engineering, procurement, and construction sectors, is paving the way for green technology innovation. Building on its earlier green hydrogen plant in Gujarat, this initiative marks an important milestone in L&T's sustainable energy journey.

