L&T Steps into Green Hydrogen: A New Era of Energy

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro announced the launch of L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd to advance green hydrogen projects. This effort aligns with clean energy solutions addressing climate change while supporting sustainable energy supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:39 IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), a leader in engineering and construction, has taken a significant step toward sustainable energy by launching L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd. This development focuses on green hydrogen, a sustainable energy source produced through water electrolysis powered by renewable resources.

The new subsidiary aims to spearhead various projects related to green hydrogen and its derivatives, including green ammonia. This move aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change while stabilizing energy supply.

L&T, with a substantial presence in engineering, procurement, and construction sectors, is paving the way for green technology innovation. Building on its earlier green hydrogen plant in Gujarat, this initiative marks an important milestone in L&T's sustainable energy journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

