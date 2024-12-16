Supreme Court Challenges UP Government on Azam Khan's Bail Plea

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a petition by Former Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son. This petition contests the Allahabad High Court's decision to deny them bail in a case involving alleged machine theft.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued the notice concerning Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, following a review of the situation. The Allahabad High Court had rejected their bail plea in September over the case registered in 2022.

The accusations involve the theft of a road-cleaning machine acquired by the Nagar Palika Parishad of Rampur district, which was purportedly located at Rampur's Jauhar University. The legal proceedings continue as the Supreme Court awaits a response from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)