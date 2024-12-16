Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenges UP Government on Azam Khan's Bail Plea

The Supreme Court demands a response from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding Azam Khan and his son's challenge to the Allahabad High Court's denial of their bail application in a machine theft case. A panel of Justices has issued notice to both parties in this ongoing legal matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 16:31 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a petition by Former Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son. This petition contests the Allahabad High Court's decision to deny them bail in a case involving alleged machine theft.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued the notice concerning Azam Khan and his son, Abdullah Azam Khan, following a review of the situation. The Allahabad High Court had rejected their bail plea in September over the case registered in 2022.

The accusations involve the theft of a road-cleaning machine acquired by the Nagar Palika Parishad of Rampur district, which was purportedly located at Rampur's Jauhar University. The legal proceedings continue as the Supreme Court awaits a response from the state.

