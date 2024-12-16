Left Menu

Navigating Regulatory Challenges and Economic Impact of Virtual Digital Assets

The Government of India hasn't set a timeline for introducing comprehensive regulatory guidelines for the Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) industry. Regulatory effectiveness depends on international collaborations and balancing investor protection with economic stability. Additionally, efforts are underway to link India's UPI with global fast payment systems.

Updated: 16-12-2024 16:53 IST
  India
  • India

The Indian government has yet to determine a timeline for the introduction of comprehensive regulatory guidelines for the Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) industry. These assets are inherently borderless, requiring international collaboration to address potential regulatory loopholes. Minister Pankaj Chaudhary highlighted the need for global partnerships to evaluate risks, benefits, and establish common standards.

Chaudhary emphasized the importance of balancing investor protection and innovation, with a focus on safeguarding India's economy from VDA sector risks while preserving financial stability. The government is in continuous consultation with domestic and international stakeholders, although no definitive timeline for regulatory guidelines is foreseen.

In another development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is advancing the interlinking of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with other countries' fast payment systems, starting with Singapore. This initiative aims to enhance the cost-effectiveness and transparency of cross-border remittances, thereby boosting the remittance economy.

