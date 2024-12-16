Canada Post Strike Ends as Workers Ordered Back
Canada Post’s workers will resume duties from Tuesday, Dec. 17, following an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB). This decision ended the labor strike, as the CIRB found an impasse in negotiations. The current contract extends until May 22, 2025.
Canada Post announced that its striking workforce would return to their jobs on Tuesday, Dec. 17, following a directive from the Canada Industrial Relations Board.
This decision, issued by the CIRB, came after finding that negotiations between the postal service and employee representatives had reached a stalemate. As per the mandate, postal operations are scheduled to restart at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
The announcement comes after Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon indicated on Friday that he would request a back-to-work order should the CIRB conclude that further discussion was unproductive. The postal company assured that the existing contract terms remain effective until May 22, 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
