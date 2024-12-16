Canada Post Strike Ends as Workers Ordered Back

Canada Post announced that its striking workforce would return to their jobs on Tuesday, Dec. 17, following a directive from the Canada Industrial Relations Board.

This decision, issued by the CIRB, came after finding that negotiations between the postal service and employee representatives had reached a stalemate. As per the mandate, postal operations are scheduled to restart at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

The announcement comes after Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon indicated on Friday that he would request a back-to-work order should the CIRB conclude that further discussion was unproductive. The postal company assured that the existing contract terms remain effective until May 22, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)