Attempted Fraud on Public Works Minister's Bank Account Thwarted

In a recent development, authorities have initiated investigations into an attempted fraudulent transaction targeting Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh's bank account. Unidentified offenders impersonated the minister to authorize an illegal money transfer, according to a police officer's statement on Sunday.

The incident came to light following a complaint from Priya Chhabra, the Chief Manager of UCO Bank's Vidhan Sabha branch. Chhabra reported that a caller, falsely claiming to represent the Secretariat Office, inquired about Singh's account balance and requested an RTGS transfer of Rs 78,5521.

RTGS, a swift electronic payment system for large sums, was nearly exploited in this scheme. However, the attempt was foiled when the vigilant bank manager deemed the transaction unauthorized after scrutinizing the caller's credentials, prompting police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)