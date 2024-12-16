NHPC and BEML Join Forces for Hydropower Advancement

In a strategic move set to revolutionize India's renewable energy sector, NHPC announced a partnership with BEML on Monday to create innovative desilting and dredging solutions tailored for hydropower plants. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency in power generation and mitigate urban waterlogging issues during monsoons.

According to NHPC officials, the Memorandum of Understanding with BEML will facilitate the development of cutting-edge solutions that could be deployed across various hydro power plants following successful pilot projects. These initiatives are expected to bolster the nation's renewable energy infrastructure significantly.

NHPC's CMD R K Chaudhary emphasized the partnership's potential impact, highlighting benefits including reduced maintenance costs and support for India's renewable goals. BEML CMD Shantanu Roy echoed this sentiment, stressing the collaboration's role in bolstering infra and water management systems.

