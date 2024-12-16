NHPC and BEML Join Forces for Hydropower Advancement
NHPC and BEML have partnered to develop advanced desilting and dredging solutions for hydro power plants. The initiative aims to improve power generation, reduce maintenance costs, and address urban waterlogging. A Memorandum of Understanding underscores the strategic collaboration, poised to benefit renewable energy and water management systems.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move set to revolutionize India's renewable energy sector, NHPC announced a partnership with BEML on Monday to create innovative desilting and dredging solutions tailored for hydropower plants. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency in power generation and mitigate urban waterlogging issues during monsoons.
According to NHPC officials, the Memorandum of Understanding with BEML will facilitate the development of cutting-edge solutions that could be deployed across various hydro power plants following successful pilot projects. These initiatives are expected to bolster the nation's renewable energy infrastructure significantly.
NHPC's CMD R K Chaudhary emphasized the partnership's potential impact, highlighting benefits including reduced maintenance costs and support for India's renewable goals. BEML CMD Shantanu Roy echoed this sentiment, stressing the collaboration's role in bolstering infra and water management systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia's Solar Surge: New International Alliances for Renewable Energy
ADB Commits $173 Million to Climate-Resilient Water Management in Cambodia
Treasury Seeks Public Input on Renewable Energy Tax Incentives in Online Survey
Transforming Water Management: Climate Adaptation and Mitigation for a Sustainable Future
Narmadapuram: New Hub for Renewable Energy Investment