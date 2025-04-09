Left Menu

Delhi's Okhla WWTP: A Milestone in Wastewater Management

Asia's largest wastewater treatment facility in Okhla, developed by Delhi Jal Board, is now operational. It will treat 564 MLD, benefiting areas in Delhi and cleaning the Yamuna. The site generates green energy and Class-A quality sludge, contributing to sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:59 IST
Asia's largest wastewater treatment facility, located in Okhla and developed by the Delhi Jal Board, has become fully operational. With a treatment capacity of 564 million liters per day (MLD), the facility stands to benefit approximately 4 million residents across Old Delhi, Central Delhi, NDMC, and South Delhi.

According to Water Minister Parvesh Verma, the facility marks a significant step in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of cleansing the Yamuna and ensuring Delhi's drains are free from sewage. Since its inception in 2017, and operational as of June 2024, it has supplied around 40 MLD of treated water for horticultural use throughout Delhi.

The plant, a joint initiative between the National Mission for Clean Ganga and the Delhi Jal Board, produces 4.8 megawatts of green energy from sludge biogas, covering half of its energy needs. Additionally, it's pioneering the production of Class-A quality sludge suitable for use as an organic fertilizer. The treated water will eventually re-enter the Yamuna River, with efforts ongoing to ensure a significant reduction in untreated sewage flow into the river.

