Chrystia Freeland Resigns as Canada's Finance Minister

Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has stepped down from her role after discussions with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a letter addressed to Trudeau, Freeland revealed that Trudeau had requested her to leave the finance portfolio for another unspecified cabinet role.

Freeland stated that her decision was made after careful reflection, choosing to resign as the most honest course of action. Her resignation letter was made public on the social media platform X, highlighting her desire to maintain transparency.

The resignation marks a significant shift in Canada's political landscape, as Freeland was a pivotal member of Trudeau's team. The decision's impact on Canada's economic policies remains to be seen.

(With inputs from agencies.)