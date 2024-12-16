Zawiya Refinery: Libya's Energy Hub in Crisis

On Monday, technical teams at Libya's Zawiya refinery conducted crucial inspections following a devastating fire that erupted in multiple reservoirs a day prior. The blaze forced the National Oil Corporation (NOC) to declare force majeure.

Despite the turmoil, NOC spokesperson Khaled Abulgasem Gulam provided a reassuring update. He stated that calm has returned to the region, and prospects for resuming operations at the refinery appear favorable, even though both material and moral losses were incurred.

The Zawiya refinery, situated 40 km west of Tripoli, stands as Libya's largest operational refinery with a production capacity of 120,000 barrels per day. It maintains a vital connection to the Sharara oilfield, which pumps 300,000 barrels daily, reinforcing its strategic importance to the nation's energy sector.

