EU Tightens Grip: 15th Sanctions Package Targets Russian Shadow Fleet and China

The European Union's 15th sanctions package against Russia intensifies measures against Chinese entities and Russian shadow fleet vessels, marking China's first full-scale sanctions. New measures include travel bans, asset freezes, and extended sanctions on various individuals and entities, enhancing the EU's pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has adopted its 15th sanctions package against Russia, aiming to tighten restrictions amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. These latest measures target both Chinese entities and Russia's shadow fleet, a group of vessels attempting to bypass Western constraints. The move expands sanctions to 52 additional ships and highlights greater EU involvement.

This latest package brings the total number of sanctioned vessels to 79, with 43 of them specifically punished for transporting Russian oil. Sanctions also extend to 84 new individuals and entities, with a particular focus on Chinese parties. This marks the EU's first comprehensive sanctions against China, including asset freezes and travel bans.

The European Commission's actions underline an increased focus on curtailing Moscow's evasive tactics in trading oil and other goods. Future packages, with an anticipated release in January, may broaden the scope of penalties on sectors like Russian liquefied natural gas and export controls on EU subsidiaries in countries outside the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

