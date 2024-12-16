Forest Blaze Erupts in J-K's Doda District

A forest fire erupted in the vicinity of Gandoh Bhalessa village within Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, according to official reports. The incident has sparked an urgent response from regional conservation authorities.

Conservator of Forest Chenab Circle Doda, Sandeep Singh, confirmed the mobilization of forest department teams from both the Gandoh and Cheralla divisions. These teams are accompanied by the Forest Protection Forces, endeavoring to control the fire despite the area's rugged topography.

The challenging terrain has hampered accessibility, posing significant hurdles for the personnel attempting to quell the flames. Officials are hopeful that with persistent efforts, they can subdue the fire within the next few hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)