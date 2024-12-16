Left Menu

Forest Blaze Erupts in J-K's Doda District

A forest fire broke out near Gandoh Bhalessa village in J-K's Doda district, prompting swift action from forest officials and protection forces amid challenging terrain. Efforts to control the blaze are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 22:14 IST
Forest Blaze Erupts in J-K's Doda District
Fire breaks out in forest area near Gandoh Bhalessa village in J-K's Doda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A forest fire erupted in the vicinity of Gandoh Bhalessa village within Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, according to official reports. The incident has sparked an urgent response from regional conservation authorities.

Conservator of Forest Chenab Circle Doda, Sandeep Singh, confirmed the mobilization of forest department teams from both the Gandoh and Cheralla divisions. These teams are accompanied by the Forest Protection Forces, endeavoring to control the fire despite the area's rugged topography.

The challenging terrain has hampered accessibility, posing significant hurdles for the personnel attempting to quell the flames. Officials are hopeful that with persistent efforts, they can subdue the fire within the next few hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024