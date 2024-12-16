New U.S. Sanctions Target North Korean and Russian Military Ties

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against North Korea and Russia, aiming to disrupt North Korea's military and financial support to Moscow. The targeted sanctions list includes North Korean banks, military officials, and Russian entities involved in delivering oil and gas to North Korea.

The Treasury Department identified targeted financial institutions, such as Golden Triangle Bank and the Korea Mandal Credit Bank. This move comes as North Korea and Russia strengthen diplomatic and economic ties. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and secured a mutual defense pact with its leader.

North Korea's military collaboration with Russia, including sending over 10,000 troops and conducting long-range missile tests, has been condemned by international leaders. The U.S. Treasury stated these actions undermine regional stability and impede international efforts to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)