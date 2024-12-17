Left Menu

Ukraine's Stand on Gas Transit: No Extensions for Russia

Ukraine, under Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, is open to facilitating gas transit to western Europe, excluding Russian gas. With the current Russia-Ukraine transit deal ending soon, and the EU seeking alternative suppliers, Ukraine refuses to extend its existing agreement with Russia beyond 2025.

Ukraine has declared its openness to facilitating gas transit to western Europe, provided the gas is not of Russian origin, according to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. He announced via Telegram, after conversations with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, that Ukraine would negotiate transit deals with the European Commission for non-Russian gas supplies.

As the existing gas transit deal with Russia approaches its termination on January 1, 2025, Shmyhal emphasized Ukraine's clear position against extending the agreement. He highlighted the recent efforts in collaboration with EU countries to secure dependable gas supplies and prevent any energy supply being used as a geopolitical tool amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Countries like Slovakia, heavily reliant on Russian gas transported through Ukrainian pipelines, are negotiating to maintain these supplies post-agreement expiry. Slovakia's Economy Minister, Denisa Sakova, underscored the 15 billion cubic meter demand for Russian gas next year and the ongoing talks for alternative sources, potentially including Azerbaijan, which might also transit through Ukraine.

