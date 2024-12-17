President Murmu's Key Visit to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 09:54 IST
President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu is slated to embark on a significant visit to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from December 17 to 21, 2024, as confirmed by the President's Secretariat. During this official tour, President Murmu will reside at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad.

Her itinerary kicks off on December 17 with her participation in the convocation ceremony of AIIMS in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, underscoring her commitment to education and health initiatives. The following day, President Murmu will inaugurate and lay the foundation for various initiatives at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum.

One of the key highlights of her visit on December 20 will be the presentation of the President's Colours to the College of Defence Management in Secunderabad. That evening, she will host an At Home Reception for dignitaries, leading citizens, and academics. Telangana's Chief Secretary, Santhi Kumari, has been coordinating preparations for the President's visit, ensuring it proceeds seamlessly. In unrelated diplomatic engagements, a parliamentary delegation from Armenia visited President Murmu, emphasizing the importance of inter-parliamentary dialogue in strengthening bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

