Teen Driver Strikes Pedestrians in Delhi, Injuring Grandfather and Grandson

A 17-year-old driver hit pedestrians, injuring a grandfather and grandson in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The police quickly responded, taking the vehicle and driver into custody. The victims were hospitalized, and legal proceedings are underway against the driver and vehicle owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 10:54 IST
Teen Driver Strikes Pedestrians in Delhi, Injuring Grandfather and Grandson
Screengrab from a viral video. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old man and his seven-year-old grandson were injured Monday after being hit by a car driven by a 17-year-old in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar. The police responded promptly to a PCR call, arriving at the scene to find the vehicle, a Santro, damaged.

Identified as Rajesh Kumar Kamra and his grandson Mannat, the injured were taken to BJRM Hospital by family members. A case has been registered based on Kamra's statement, with charges under sections 281 and 125A BNSS, as the police documented the accident scene and took custody of the vehicle.

The investigation identified the driver as a 17-year-old local resident, who has been apprehended for the offense. Consequently, legal action is being pursued against the vehicle's owner, with further inquiries underway, according to Delhi police sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

