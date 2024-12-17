Left Menu

BRS Protests Arise Over Farmer Arrests in Telangana; Clashes With Congress Emerge

The BRS, led by MLC K Kavitha, protested in the Telangana Assembly against the arrests of farmers in Lagcherla, donning black attire and handcuffs. Working President KT Rama Rao criticized the Congress government led by CM Revanth Reddy, demanding the release of jailed farmers and withdrawal of charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:11 IST
BRS leaders are protesting against the arrest of Lagcherla farmers in the Telangana Assembly.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), supported by MLC K Kavitha, staged a dramatic protest within the Telangana Assembly to express outrage over the arrests of farmers in Lagcherla. BRS leaders donned black clothing and appeared in handcuffs as a symbolic gesture of dissent against what they described as oppressive measures by the government.

At the heart of the protest was BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, who took a strong stance against the Congress-led Telangana government. He openly criticized Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's administration, accusing it of unjustly jailing over 40 farmers for 40 days to satiate the CM's ego, and called for their immediate release.

The controversy centers around the proposed acquisition of land in Lagcherla for pharmaceutical development, opposed by local villagers. While the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee defended infrastructural plans, accusing the BRS of ruining the state's development over a decade, tensions remain high as the fate of the farmers hangs in balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

