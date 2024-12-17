Court Steps In: Action Required to Save the Vaigai River from Pollution

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a stern directive to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the state government, requiring a comprehensive report that identifies pollution sources in the Vaigai River and outlines a corrective action plan. Justices GR Swaminathan and P Pugazhendhi took automatic notice after a petition raised alarm over the river's hazardous pollution levels.

During proceedings, Additional Advocate General Veerakathiravan acknowledged the presence of sewage in the river and assured the court of imminent remedial measures. An extensive action plan, involving coordination with the water resources, municipal administration, rural development, and forest departments, is set to be delivered to the court by January 20, 2025.

This decisive order was prompted by the gravity of the pollution crisis and the need for adherence to previous mandates. The bench responded to findings from a study by the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation, an NGO, which classified the river's water quality below grade D, rendering it unsuitable for agriculture or drinking. Non-compliance with earlier court orders has also led to two contempt petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)