Left Menu

Court Steps In: Action Required to Save the Vaigai River from Pollution

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court demands action from the Tamil Nadu government and pollution board to address severe pollution levels in the Vaigai River. Officials admit to sewage contamination and plan to submit a detailed action plan by January 2025 to the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:36 IST
Court Steps In: Action Required to Save the Vaigai River from Pollution
Visual of Vaigai river. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a stern directive to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the state government, requiring a comprehensive report that identifies pollution sources in the Vaigai River and outlines a corrective action plan. Justices GR Swaminathan and P Pugazhendhi took automatic notice after a petition raised alarm over the river's hazardous pollution levels.

During proceedings, Additional Advocate General Veerakathiravan acknowledged the presence of sewage in the river and assured the court of imminent remedial measures. An extensive action plan, involving coordination with the water resources, municipal administration, rural development, and forest departments, is set to be delivered to the court by January 20, 2025.

This decisive order was prompted by the gravity of the pollution crisis and the need for adherence to previous mandates. The bench responded to findings from a study by the Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation, an NGO, which classified the river's water quality below grade D, rendering it unsuitable for agriculture or drinking. Non-compliance with earlier court orders has also led to two contempt petitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024