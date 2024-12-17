Left Menu

Holani Venture Capital Fund: Steering Growth & Innovation

Holani Venture Capital Fund's NAV reached Rs.157.62 per unit, highlighting their strong investment strategy. With an initial corpus of ₹300 crore, they invest in SMEs and IPOs. Their strategies ensure sustained investor trust, focusing on transparency and strategic asset allocation, key components for their ongoing success and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Holani Venture Capital Fund reports a robust Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs.157.62 per unit, highlighting its strong investment strategy focused on long-term growth and sustainable returns. With an initial corpus of ₹300 crore, the fund has made notable contributions to the SME segment via strategic investments and IPO participation.

The fund's performance is further illustrated by market benchmarks, showing a 2.22% growth since its AIF operations began against Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100's higher returns. Key to this success has been transparent communication with stakeholders, fostering trust and achieving enhanced financial benefits.

A pivotal element of their strategy has been strategic asset allocation, with significant investments in the rapidly growing HVAC sector. Holani Venture Capital Fund's future outlook involves expansion into high-growth markets, enhancing sustainability measures, and leveraging technology for better decision-making and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

