Holani Venture Capital Fund: Steering Growth & Innovation

Holani Venture Capital Fund reports a robust Net Asset Value (NAV) of Rs.157.62 per unit, highlighting its strong investment strategy focused on long-term growth and sustainable returns. With an initial corpus of ₹300 crore, the fund has made notable contributions to the SME segment via strategic investments and IPO participation.

The fund's performance is further illustrated by market benchmarks, showing a 2.22% growth since its AIF operations began against Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100's higher returns. Key to this success has been transparent communication with stakeholders, fostering trust and achieving enhanced financial benefits.

A pivotal element of their strategy has been strategic asset allocation, with significant investments in the rapidly growing HVAC sector. Holani Venture Capital Fund's future outlook involves expansion into high-growth markets, enhancing sustainability measures, and leveraging technology for better decision-making and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)