Gold Smuggling Racket Bust at Delhi Airport

A dramatic bust unfolded at Indira Gandhi International Airport as a 44-year-old woman was apprehended for allegedly smuggling gold valued at Rs 50 lakh. The arrest follows a calculated attempt to conceal the precious metal within her rectum, a ploy uncovered by vigilant customs officials at the busy terminal.

The woman, hailing from Mumbai, confessed to being part of an organized smuggling operation, admitting she had previously used similar methods to elude authorities. Her daring exploits earned her Rs 20,000 per trip. Officials detailed the remarkable find: oval-shaped capsules containing gold paste were retrieved, weighing a staggering 770 grams, tightly packed with adhesive tape.

A subsequent probe yielded a significant recovery: a gold bar weighing 681 grams, extracted from the paste. This incident, highlighting an elaborate international smuggling network spanning Dubai, Bangkok, Nepal, and Delhi, underscores the prowess and vigilance of Delhi Customs. The gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962, with the passenger placed under arrest, marking a significant win in the ongoing battle against gold smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)