Cyclone Chido's Destruction: A Race Against Time in Mayotte

Authorities in Mayotte are racing to distribute essential food and water supplies to residents affected by the weekend's catastrophic cyclone while working to prevent the spread of hunger, disease, and lawlessness, according to local officials.

Reportedly, Cyclone Chido has potentially left hundreds or even thousands dead in its wake. The storm severely damaged large portions of the archipelago off East Africa, recognized as France's most impoverished overseas territory. With many regions left inaccessible, assessing the full extent of damages and fatalities may take several days. Currently, 22 deaths and over 1,400 injuries have been verified, stated Ambdilwahedou Soumaila, mayor of Mamoudzou, during his interview with Radio France Internationale on Tuesday morning.

Soumaila highlighted a pressing need for water and food, warning of emerging sanitary issues linked to decomposing bodies. Due to electrical outages, sundown has become an opportunity for perpetrators to exploit the vulnerable conditions. Efforts by rescue teams to find survivors within shantytown wreckage have so far saved several people in Mamoudzou. Sitti-Rouzat Soilhi, a city government communication officer, mentioned that over 700 security forces are in place to assist the populace and bolster security.

