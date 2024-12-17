Delhi High Court Calls for Urgent Action on Neglected Waterbody

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step towards environmental restoration by issuing a notice to the state government and relevant authorities. This action comes in reaction to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at reviving a neglected waterbody in Naraina/Mayapuri area of the national capital.

The PIL reports severe neglect and decay of the waterbody, despite earlier commitments from authorities to rehabilitate it. Filed by the NGO Centre for Youth Culture Law & Environment, through Advocates Paras Tyagi and Aditya Tanwar, the petition highlights unlawful delays spanning over 15 years. It cites these delays as a catalyst for unauthorized construction on parts of the previously vacant land, as shown by Google Satellite images.

The petition argues that such delays are especially critical as the city battles pollution, heat waves, and groundwater depletion. It calls for strict legal enforcement to hold accountable those responsible, emphasizing the need to protect Delhi's waterbodies according to Supreme Court and High Court mandates. This, the petition states, is vital for both current and future generations to secure environmental sustainability in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)