Left Menu

Delhi High Court Calls for Urgent Action on Neglected Waterbody

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to state authorities in response to a PIL seeking the redevelopment of a neglected waterbody in Naraina. The petition highlights over 15 years of delays in restoration efforts, urging legal compliance and accountability for environmental management failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:17 IST
Delhi High Court Calls for Urgent Action on Neglected Waterbody
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step towards environmental restoration by issuing a notice to the state government and relevant authorities. This action comes in reaction to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) aimed at reviving a neglected waterbody in Naraina/Mayapuri area of the national capital.

The PIL reports severe neglect and decay of the waterbody, despite earlier commitments from authorities to rehabilitate it. Filed by the NGO Centre for Youth Culture Law & Environment, through Advocates Paras Tyagi and Aditya Tanwar, the petition highlights unlawful delays spanning over 15 years. It cites these delays as a catalyst for unauthorized construction on parts of the previously vacant land, as shown by Google Satellite images.

The petition argues that such delays are especially critical as the city battles pollution, heat waves, and groundwater depletion. It calls for strict legal enforcement to hold accountable those responsible, emphasizing the need to protect Delhi's waterbodies according to Supreme Court and High Court mandates. This, the petition states, is vital for both current and future generations to secure environmental sustainability in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024