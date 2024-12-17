Kovind Advocates 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Boost

Former President Ramnath Kovind has voiced strong support for the 'One Nation, One Election' model, asserting its potential to drive comprehensive progress in India. Speaking in Kolkata, Kovind emphasized that the model could automatically boost the country's GDP growth by 1-1.5%.

The in-depth report backing this initiative, led by Kovind, spans over 18,000 pages and was formulated after a rigorous 191-day consultation with global economists and stakeholders. Unsurprisingly, the former President believes that enhancing the nation's GDP growth to 10%-11% could propel India to rank among the top global economies.

The legislative push for this initiative took form as the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced in the Lok Sabha. Despite mixed responses, with 269 members supporting versus 196 opposing, the bill, advocating simultaneous elections for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, has been delegated to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.

